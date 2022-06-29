Reminder of firework rules in North Carolina ahead of 4th of July weekend

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — With the July 4th holiday fast approaching, the Town of Carolina Beach wants to remind all residents and visitors that the following fireworks are illegal in North Carolina:

In general, any firework that leaves the ground is illegal.

•Roman candles

•Bottle rockets

•Firecrackers

•Spinners

•Aerial fireworks

Violations carry a fine of $500 and a Class 2 misdemeanor charge.

Novelty items such as sparklers, smoke devices, and fountains are allowed-these items do not leave the ground.

Town officials say illegal fireworks put an unnecessary call burden on our first responders. In addition to being against the law, unauthorized fireworks can cause injuries or even death, including risks of fires and damages to property.

The Town of Carolina Beach asks to let their police and fire officials focus on ensuring safety for all and make the wise choice to attend and enjoy an officially, legal fireworks show.