Reoccurring overnight drop offs at a Columbus County animal shelter

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Animal Shelter said it is seeing a troubling trend. It’s people dropping off unwanted animals during overnight hours.

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services said it is happening a lot right now during what is considered peak puppy and kitten season.

A Facebook post by the Columbus County Animal Shelter earlier this week caught the attention of a lot of animal lovers, like Samantha Baxley, who is an Animal Services Officer at the shelter.

“It’s a hard job, because you see the worst of the worst. But then you’re so fortunate to see the best of the outcomes,” Baxley said.

An outcome that could’ve been different for one dog named Penny.

The Facebook post said a dog had been dropped off in the middle of the night at the front of the shelter. While this dog was found safely the next day, Animal Services Officer, Jessica Davis, said it’s a sad sight to see. Especially when there are safer alternatives, she said.

“I mean, it’s definitely a reoccurring situation. It’s not something that we see ‘oh it happens once a year.’ That’s not it, we see them all the time, unfortunately, Davis Said.

Davis said there are several safer options to drop off an unwanted animal.

She said people can still remain anonymous by reporting a stray, providing an address for pick up, or just surrendering the animal during regular shelter hours.

And a new addition to the shelter will be up for adoption come next Monday, horses!

The shelter currently has a mom and daughter duo going by the names of Sweetwater and Stormy.

The shelter is working diligently to clear the shelters with several community events.

One being “Family Fur-Day” on August 19 where pet adoption fees will be half price.