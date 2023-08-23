Repairs of historic Giblem Lodge continuing to reach milestones

Giblem Lodge restoration work is continuing to progress (Photo: Jeff Hall Photography / Giblem Lodge)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The rehabilitation of Giblem Lodge has reached a new milestone.

This month, the soffit and fascia were installed on the Wilmington Local Landmark, fortifying the structural integrity of the building against the elements and preventing further deterioration.

“Preserving our built history requires both dedication and collaboration,” said Travis Gilbert, Executive Director of HWF. “The progress made towards Giblem Lodge’s rehabilitation serves as a shining example of what can be achieved when a community unites to protect its past and enrich its future.”

Giblem Lodge is a contributing resource to the Wilmington National Register Historic District. Through political, religious, educational, and fraternal functions, Giblem represents both the aspirations of Wilmington’s Black community during Reconstruction and their resiliency during Jim Crow, a press release stated.

“Giblem Lodge’s importance to our community—and to our country—cannot be overstated,” said Earl Armstrong, Worshipful Master of Giblem Lodge No. 2. “Even after the horrific tragedy that took place in Wilmington during the coup d’état of 1898, Giblem Lodge still stands. That fact alone shows you the power and significance of the building.”

In March of 2023, Wilmington City Council designated Giblem Lodge as a Local Landmark.