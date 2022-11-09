Republicans win four available spots on New Hanover County Board of Education

The New Hanover County Board of Education has been filled by four Republicans (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The race for the New Hanover County Board of Education has been filled with four Republicans.

With all 43 precincts reporting, Pat Bradford, Peter Wildeboer, Josie Barnhart and Melissa Mason will take over the available spots on the Board.

Incumbents Judy Justice and Nelson Beaulieu finished last among vote-getters.

Democrats Dorian Cromartie and Veronica McLaurin-Brown places in the top spots among Democrats, but still came almost 2,000 votes short of winning a spot on the Board of Education.

The top vote-getter was Pat Bradford with 44,916 votes.