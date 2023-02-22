Residents enjoy spring-like weather at Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Many people got the chance to enjoy the sunny weather today, especially those at Wrightsville Beach. With the sun out and about, many residents got the chance to shoot some hoops or go for a nice walk.

Many people crowded the Wrightsville Beach loop and park to enjoy their favorite activities. With temperatures scheduled to be warmer all week, it makes people excited for spring time.

According to resident Christin Fields, it’s her favorite time of the year.

“It’s just my favorite season, I like how pleasant the weather is. It’s not too hot, not too cold, it’s perfect. I love it, I got off early today to enjoy it,” said Fields.

Others were able to enjoy the weather by being at the beach today as well, reminding us how much people love sunrays in the southeast.