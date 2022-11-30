Residents invited to help decorate Burgaw Christmas Tree

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — You’re invited to help decorate the Town of Burgaw’s Christmas tree beginning Thursday.

Anyone can stop by with a store bought or handmade ornament to hang on the tree inside Town Hall. Officials say any ornament placed on the tree will not be returned once the season is over, so to not place an ornament you don’t want to lose.

In addition to hanging ornaments, you can also attach a special message or Christmas wish to your item.

The tree will be available for decorating through December 22nd.