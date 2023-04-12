Residents with loved ones in Burgaw Cemetery asked to remove flowers, decorations ahead of cleaning

Wilting flowers on a grave (Photo: Lanie Elizabeth / MGN)

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — If you have a family member or friend buried in the Burgaw Cemetery, you’re being asked to remove wanted items from the grave ahead of a cleaning.

Officials with the Town of Burgaw say a beautification project has been taking place at the cemetery over the past 4 months.

All seasonal flowers and decorations, flowers that have become wilted, impaired, worn, partially destroyed, unsightly as well as ornaments glass vases cases must be retrieved.

Any items not collected by April 30th will be removed and disposed of by cleaners on May 1st.

For a full list of cemetery rules, click HERE.