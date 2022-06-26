Restaurant cancels reservations after Roe vs Wade decision

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A popular Wilmington restaurant shut its doors for dinner service after the historical supreme court decision.

The owners of Ceviche’s canceled more than 150 reservations to join a protest Friday night at Innes Park in downtown Wilmington.

Owner Laura Tiblier says she closed in solidarity with those who, “feel at risk of losing their right to body autonomy.”

Tiblier said they understand cancellations were short notice – but wanted to use their platform to support women who were upset by the news, and took time for her and employees to process the news.

“I think that everyone was just a little stunned and it was hard to process,” she said. “The reaction was overwhelmingly positive, and everyone was very understanding and of course, we did get some customers that were inconvenienced but I think the point was that, oh, we took away one choice for you today. How does that feel?”

Tiblier said their social media was inundated with a positive reaction to their decision to close.