Resurfacing work to close certain I-40 ramps in Pender County

Drivers head out of Wilmington on I-40. (Photo: WWAY)

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — An entrance and exit ramp of Interstate 40 in Pender County are scheduled to be closed at the end of the week.



Weather permitting, the westbound I-40 ramps at N.C. 53 interchange (Exit 398) are set to be closed to traffic between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Friday. These closures are part of the interstate milling and paving project in Pender County.



During this time, drivers will be detoured as follows:

I-40 West traffic can take Exit 408 or Exit 390 and head back on I-40 East to access N.C. 53

N.C. 53 traffic should take U.S. 117 North to Exit 390 for I-40 West.

The N.C. Department of Transportation encourages drivers to slow down and use caution near the work zone, and plan ahead for the detour.