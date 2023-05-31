Return of professional soccer to Wilmington could be postponed

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A return of pro soccer to the Port City is still in the works, but things might be postponed. Christopher Mumford, a member of the “USL to Wilmington” group, says more time is needed to finalize the playing venue and a local investor group. The group is hoping to play at Legion Stadium, but they also want to build a food hall on site. The City of Wilmington has asked for a more detailed plan regarding the potential food hall as well.

