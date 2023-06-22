Rip current risks continue to play a role on beach trips

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — We’ve had numerous rip current rescues this week and the threat remains high heading into the weekend.

For many visitors, rip currents aren’t usually something they’re thinking of while vacationing.

Many people come to the Cape Fear for fun in the sun but they also want to make the most of their experience, by staying safe.

In Southport, one option available being a scannable rip current risk sign. This allows beachgoers to have a plan in hand, at all times.

“If you are caught in a rip current, calm down. Don’t stress. Swim alongside the shoreline. Don’t try to swim straight to shore,” Madison Drew, Fire Marshal, said.

Drew urges visitors to always be cautious whether you’re on the beach or in the intercoastal waterway.

He said water moves fast but if you choose your response can be faster.

“Somebody that’s there on the beach can go to one of those stations and grab a life ring — toss it out to that individual,” Drew said.

A visitor from Ohio said he and his family go to beaches that do enforce a flag system and one that does have lifeguards monitoring the waters.

“As a grandparent and a parent, I think it should be the best that they can do,” Mike Berry, a visitor said.

Officials remind beachgoers to never hesitate to call 911 when believing to see someone caught in a rip current.

Often times those who attempt to perform a rescue, become a victim themselves.