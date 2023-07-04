Rip current risks explained by NWS Wilmington Meteorologist

SOUTHEASTERN, NC (WWAY)– Dangerous rip currents have posed problems for beachgoers this long holiday weekend.

But this doesn’t only apply to this busy 4th of July holiday.

There have been moderate to high rip current warnings forecasted for Cape Fear Beaches consistently this summer.

Many are asking why there seems to be more warnings and rescues this year.

According to Ian Boatman, a Meteorologist with the National Weather Service, there are two primary factors. Wave period and wave height.

“As it pertains to rip currents, wave periods, the higher they get, typically the stronger rip currents you have,” said Ian Boatman, NWS Wilmington Meteorologist. “If you have higher waves of 3-4 feet, as an example, that creates more of a turbulent environment, and that creates another issue as it pertains to rip currents.”

Although, several other factors also come into play.

“But there’s also other factors that go into it. How many sets of waves do you have? Do you have a wave coming from the southeast and another from the south? How do those two wave trains interact with each other? Do you have a tropical system that’s thousands of miles offshore that nine times out of ten nobody cares about? The increased swell from that tropical system brings increased rip current,” said Boatman.

Pete Grendze, Chief of Oak Island Water Rescue, says they are constantly reminding people of this danger, even on green flag days.

“We’re trying to make sure people are educated,” said Grendze. “The town’s trying to put out a lot of information, we have the rescue stations now, to get people to know to be aware that rip currents can develop even though it’s a green flag day, so you always have to be careful.”

While the holiday is winding down, the threat of rip currents will continue Wednesday.

If you find yourself in one, don’t panic. Remember to swim parallel to shore until you are out of the rip current.