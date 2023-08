WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The weather is expected to improve vastly into the weekend, but some river flooding is still possible in the wake of Idalia.

The Wilmington National Weather Service expects major flooding along the Little Pee Dee River at Galivants Ferry.

Moderate flooding could take place on the NE Cape Fear River near Burgaw and along Black Creek near Quincy.

Several other areas could see minor river flooding.