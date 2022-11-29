Riverlights hosting annual Festival of Trees on Saturday

A 20 foot Christmas tree will be lit in the Riverlights community this weekend (Photo: Riverlights)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Riverlights community is hosting its 2nd annual Festival of Trees on Saturday.

The event will include a holiday-themed pop-up from The Groove Market, featuring 30 vendors, live performances, visits with characters from “Frozen” and opportunities to chat with Santa.

A 20 foot Christmas tree will be lit at 5:00 p.m. in the center of Live Oak Commons.

Earlier in the day, the Riverlights Holiday Home Tour will offer eight festively decorated model homes. The self-guided tour will run from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and 12:00 p.m. through 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.