Road in Carolina Beach closed indefinitely while construction takes place

A person has been hit by a vehicle for the second straight day in Carolina Beach (Photo: WWAY)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A road near the marina in Carolina Beach closed Monday and will remain shut down for the foreseeable future.

A portion of the right hand turn lane and walkway in the 200 block of Canal Drive will be closed while construction crews begin preparation for work on the east side of the Carolina Beach Marina.

No time table has been released for when the work will be completed.

You are advised to use caution and slow down when driving through this area.