Robeson County man who drowned trying to rescue son laid to rest

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – In Robeson County Wednesday, family and friends gathered to say ‘goodbye’ to Shane Donovan Hunt, a father – who drowned in Lake Waccamaw this weekend while trying to rescue his son.

The Fairmont man leaves behind two children, a girl, and the boy he tried to save, and his mother.

Shane hunt’s funeral was held at the New Bethel Holiness Methodist Church, and buried in the church cemetery.

According to his family, Hunt who was born in Cumberland County, loved spending time with his children fishing and swimming.

Hunt, who was 33-years old, died after he jumped in the water after his son — when the tube the boy was on detached from the boat.

According to a North Carolina State Park spokesperson, Hunt never resurfaced, his body was later spotted by a drone.

Fortunately, the 9-year-old boy was rescued – he had on a life jacket.

This is the second man to drown in Lake Waccamaw in less than a month – both men weren’t wearing life jackets.