Rocker Alice Cooper to perform at the Wilson Center this fall

Alice Cooper to perform at the Wilson Center (Photo: ceedub13 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0/MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Alice Cooper is set to perform at CFCC’s the Wilson Center in October.

According to a news release, the October 5 performance will feature the dark and horror-themed theatrics he’s best known for and all the songs from his storied career.

Alice Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock designed to shock his audience. Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock, the group created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood, and boa constrictors.

Cooper returned to the concert trail in 2021-2022. Released in February 2021, his latest album Detroit Stories is inspired by the garage rock music of Detroit in the late sixties, including several classic covers of Detroit hits from that era, recorded in Detroit with all Detroit musicians. It entered Billboard’s album sales chart at #1 the week of release and also charted high on album charts in the UK, Germany, Australia, Sweden, and other countries.

Tickets will be available online to Wilson Center Members beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Tickets can be purchased online at WilsonCenterTickets.com or by contacting the Ticket Central box office.