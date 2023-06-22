Rocky Point Elementary wins $5,000 in jingle contest

Rocky Point Elementary School has been awarded $5,000 in a jingle contest (Photo: WWAY)

ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY) — Rocky Point Elementary School was one of ten grand prize winners in the Michael & Son’s Services Jingle Sing-Off contest.

A grand prize check for $5,000 was presented to the school after music teacher Laura Black submitted an entry for the contest.

“These funds will go towards purchasing instruments for the Rocky Point Elementary Orchestra program,” Black said. “We were also just awarded a $1,000 grant from The Mockingbird Foundation on June 13th.”



According to the company, 29 elementary schools created unique versions of the company jingle and submitted a video entry. Entries were then posted on Instagram and YouTube, and votes (likes, comments, shares) were then tabulated. Rocky Point Elementary School competed against other schools located in the Wilmington, NC region.



The Virginia-based company started the Jingle-Off contest to support schools and show appreciation for elementary school teachers and their students.