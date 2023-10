Rocky Point hosting medication take back event on Saturday

A medication takeback event is taking place Saturday (Photo: WWAY)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you have medications you don’t need, you’ll have the chance to properly dispose of it on Saturday.

You can drop off any unwanted, unsafe, or expired prescription medications at Rocky Point Pavilion Pharmacy in Rocky Point.

The take back event will run from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

The pharmacy is located at 7910 US-117 #110.