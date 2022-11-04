‘Roger’s Wish’ blanket drive providing warmth to Bladen County residents

(Photo: Roger's Wish)

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — An annual blanket drive in Elizabethtown is helping to keep Bladen County residents warm this winter.

Friday was the distribution day for donations of blankets and winter wear collected over the past several weeks.

Roger’s Wish began in August of 2013 to honor Roger Grunder. Roger died in a car accident just three weeks into his mission to help others stay warm.

Since the blanket drive’s inception, Roger’s Wish has seen more than 1,100 donations. The mission has garnered donations from as far away as New York and Florida in some years.