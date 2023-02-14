Romantic comedy filmed in Wilmington premieres on Valentine’s Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day as the independent romantic comedy “Remember Yesterday” premieres on a variety of streaming platforms. The film, which was completely produced in Wilmington, stars Jana Allen and is directed by J.R. Rodriguez.

The film’s story revolves around Jenny Hill Devlin, played by Allen, who must navigate a crossroads in her life that involves making decisions about her Wilmington business and her love life.

“I would say that this is themed as a story about second chances in love and in life,” Allen said.

What sets this film apart from others is that it is set and filmed entirely in the Port City.

“I grew up here and I love my hometown and I love everything about it, and it seems the projects that come here, they never give Wilmington her name, “Rodriguez said. “I wanted to make sure that this took place nowhere else.”

The film was funded through several crowdfunding campaigns, including a dollar campaign that included improv videos shot in downtown Wilmington that were posted on social media. The Wilmington community was a significant contributor to the film’s fundraising efforts.

“Everything was funded here,” Allen said. “Even some of our individual producers, they live here.”

“Remember Yesterday” will be available on a variety of streaming platforms starting on Tuesday, including Amazon Prime, Vudu, iTunes, Apple TV, Spectrum, and Direct TV.

“It’s the perfect day for the story because it is a fun love story,” Allen said. “It’s a feel-good movie, and that’s what people want to be celebrating on Valentine’s Day.”

“We don’t have a whole lot to smile about in our society these days, so hopefully this will bring somebody a smile,” Rodriguez said.

Find out how you can stream the movie here.