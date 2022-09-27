Ronald Sachs International Music Competition happening at UNCW

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A music competition happening this weekend is bringing world renowned musicians to the Cape Fear to judge and compete in an international competition.

The Ronald Sachs International Music Competition was created to provide young musicians with an opportunity to exhibit their talent and reward their hard work. The 7th annual event provides a learning experience for students in the Wilmington community, the state of North Carolina, as well as the entire South Eastern Region.

The competition is happening October 1 and 2 at Beckwith Recital Hall in UNCW’s Cultural Arts Building.

The Ronald Sachs International Music Competition will be advancing the careers of participants and competition winners as well as promoting their talents. The program seeks to encourage more young musicians to perform and mature in their musical expertise.

Artistic Director Danijela Zezelj-Gualdi said participants can expect to have a memorable experience aided by several factors including highly qualified and acclaimed judges with strong musical backgrounds, friendly staff, a wonderful recital stage and, foremost, elite participants.

The competition awards prizes for first, second, and third place in the junior and senior divisions. The top prize is $5,000. The competition also includes a new category that will offer a $500 prize for the best performed modern piece-after 1950, named by their major donor Scott Sullivan.

The event is free and open to the public. There will be a reception at the end of each night.

Masterclasses are on both days. Saturday violin is at 9 a.m. On Sunday, piano is at 9 a.m. for local students.

Juniors compete Saturday starting at 11 a.m. Seniors compete on Sunday starting at 11 a.m.

The judges recital is on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. after recital announcements of the junior division winners.

The past winners recital is Sunday at 7:30 p.m. after recital announcement of Senior division winners.