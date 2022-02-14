Roses are red, violets are blue, Conway Police may be looking for you

Police department creates Valentine's Day cards for those who are wanted by the law

CONWAY, SC (WWAY) — Conway Police aren’t ‘Giving Love a Bad Name,’ but they are hoping you can help them deliver these Valentine’s Day cards.

Police created these cards featuring several people they are looking for and posted the images on Facebook.

Some of the alleged crimes include forgery, assault and battery, domestic violence, financial card theft, and larceny.

Police say they have some paperwork for these individuals, they are just waiting to be “Signed, Sealed, and Delivered.”

Conway Police ended their post asking if you know where any of these people are, to give them a “Call and *We’ll* be There.”