Rotary Clubs of Wilmington holds monthly blood drive, also testing for COVID-19 antibodies

Every 2 seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood.

(Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Rotary Clubs of Wilmington is hosting their monthly blood drive.

The drive will happen on May 18th and June 22nd from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Independence Mall in the JC Penny wing across from American Eagle Outfitters.

For a limited time, the American Red Cross is testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

Donors can learn if their donation has the antibody levels necessary to potentially help COVID-19 patients that have a weakened immune system.

All donors are welcome.

Every donor needs to bring a photo ID and also be well hydrated prior to giving blood.

To make an appointment, you can click on this link and use the sponsor code: Rotary Wilmington.

You can also call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767).