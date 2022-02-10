USDA Rural Development Participates in Groundbreaking for Tabor City Schools

(TABOR CITY, NC) – The U.S Department of Agriculture Rural Development participated in a groundbreaking on the site of a kindergarten through 8th grade school today.

Rural Development is investing $28 million to assist in the building of a school in Tabor City.

This investment reflects the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to Building a Better

America by investing in rural communities and their schools through investments to increase

energy efficiency, ensure our schools have the technology and labs to prepare students for jobs in

tomorrow’s economy, or build new buildings where needed.

“This school will be a reflection of the Biden-Harris Administration’s investment into the future

of rural America,” a representative stated, “These teachers and students will have access to tools that

positively equip them for a prosperous future.”

The new energy-efficient facility will include:

• 39 classrooms for pre-K through 8th grade

• specialty classrooms

• A gymnasium

• Cafeteria

• Administration offices

• Playgrounds

Under the Biden-Harris Administration, Rural Development provides loans and grants to help

expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of

Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business

development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and

high-speed internet access in rural, Tribal and high-poverty areas.