USDA Rural Development Participates in Groundbreaking for Tabor City Schools
Rural Development $28 million investment in Columbus County Schools will benefit generations of students.
(TABOR CITY, NC) – The U.S Department of Agriculture Rural Development participated in a groundbreaking on the site of a kindergarten through 8th grade school today.
Rural Development is investing $28 million to assist in the building of a school in Tabor City.
This investment reflects the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to Building a Better
America by investing in rural communities and their schools through investments to increase
energy efficiency, ensure our schools have the technology and labs to prepare students for jobs in
tomorrow’s economy, or build new buildings where needed.
“This school will be a reflection of the Biden-Harris Administration’s investment into the future
of rural America,” a representative stated, “These teachers and students will have access to tools that
positively equip them for a prosperous future.”
The new energy-efficient facility will include:
• 39 classrooms for pre-K through 8th grade
• specialty classrooms
• A gymnasium
• Cafeteria
• Administration offices
• Playgrounds
Under the Biden-Harris Administration, Rural Development provides loans and grants to help
expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of
Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business
development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and
high-speed internet access in rural, Tribal and high-poverty areas.