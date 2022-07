Santa Claus pays kids a visit at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

(Photo: Novant Health)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s five months until Christmas, but Santa made an early appearance today in Wilmington.

Officials with Novant Health say Santa took a break from making toys to vacation down to the beach, making a quick stop at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Santa was there to visit some kids and helped put a smile on everyone’s face.