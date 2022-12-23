Santa Claus visits WWAY studio, talks naughty and nice list

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Santa Claus visited the WWAY studio in Leland on Friday to discuss his preparations for Christmas Eve.

Jolly Old Saint Nick flew in early Friday morning with the help of his reindeer, appearing on Good Morning Carolina. He says he and his elves are gearing up for their biggest night of the year.

“We’re getting rest for one thing, and logistics, logistics are so important,” Santa said. “So we’ve got people working everywhere, making sure we don’t run into any stray planes around as well.”

Despite the extreme winter weather parts of the country are expecting, Kris Kringle says he and the reindeer are ready to take on any conditions.

“We keep Rudolph on standby all the time, so he’s ready whenever the weather goes bad,” Santa said. “All the elves are taking care of them in the barns. And they’re, getting fed up and ready to go for a full night.”

Santa also told us which WWAY team members made the naughty and nice lists.

Unfortunately, Santa couldn’t stick around all day as he’s still finishing Christmas preparations, but he did give us a helpful tip before heading back to the North Pole.

When asked what type of milk and cookies he likes to eat after coming down the chimney, Santa said “I’m partial to snicker doodles.”

