‘SCarowinds’ returning to Charlotte this fall, adding all-new scares

Aerial view of Carowinds amusement park

CHARLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — A familiar chill will be descending upon Carowinds, when SCarowinds returns this fall with all-new scares that will bring guests’ worst nightmares and unimaginable horrors to life.

The attraction includes a new maze offering interactive storylines, branching paths and aerial stunts as visitors team up with Ghostbusting heroes from the fictional television show of the same name.

All-new scare zones will taunt and torment guests as they navigate the darkness from one terrifying maze to the next, including the Harlequin Club.

This year, guests will come face to face with their fears – and up to 300 monsters nightly – as they brave the park’s 16 tantalizing experiences, including seven spine-chilling scare zones, five mazes, and four ominous shows.

SCarowinds will also unveil a gruesome lineup of new shows, including Heads Will Roll, The Lost Souls and The Mane Stage.

The annual event returns for 19 terrifying nights from Friday, September 16th to Sunday, October 30th.

Admission tickets can be purchased online HERE.

You can save up to $40 by buying them online ahead of the gate prices.