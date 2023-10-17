‘Scholastic’ adding separate section to book fairs, covering gender, sexuality

Changes are coming to book fairs (Photo: Piqsels)

(WWAY) — Changes are coming to school book fairs after several states passed laws limiting discussions of race and gender in schools.

‘Scholastic’ announced its fairs will now have a separate section for books covering race, gender and sexuality.

Those titles will be in the ‘share every story, celebrate every voice’ catalog.

The catalog features 46 titles and lets schools choose which books to include.

Schools in all 50 states have ordered books from the catalog.