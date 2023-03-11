Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr. is Hitting The Stage

The popular T.V. series is celebrating its' 50th anniversary.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A classic T.V. series that teaches many children, and likely some of their parents, about school subjects such as history, science, and grammar is celebrating 50 years.

The spotlight is on Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr. this weekend and next as the popular T.V. series is taking the stage at the Hannah Block Historic USO Building.

The production features a cast of 35 children and many songs that you may remember. Does the tune “I’m Just A Bill” ring a bell?

This theatre adaption is just in time to celebrate Schoolhouse Rock’s 50th anniversary, as the series playing such a large role in many of our educations.

Stacie Smith, the Community Arts Center Director, said, “Learning is supposed to be fun right? We don’t want to just sit in a classroom all day and be bored. We want to get up, have fun, dance and have a good time. So we’re just celebrating fifty years of having fun in the classroom and not just sitting around doing nothing. It’s a great chance to learn about nouns, verbs and adjectives with fun songs and dances at the same time.”

Susan Habas, the Executive Director of Thalian Association Community Theatre, said that the theatre will also be debuting its’ brand new LED lighting system. She said it will help Schoolhouse Rock and future productions come to life.