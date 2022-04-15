‘Sea Oats Cost Share’ in Surf City to help support dune vegetation

(Photo: WWAY)

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Surf City is offering a cost share program for ocean front property owners to help support the vegetation on the beach dunes.

Sea Oats are sold in sets of 200 plants, which will cover approximately 300 square feet at $120.00 a bundle.

The Town will pay half, leaving property owners to pay $60 for 200 plants.

Most lots require between 400 and 800 plants. For an additional cost, Coastal Transplants will install the plants.

Pick up dates will be May 20th through the 27th, and also June 3rd.

Pickup will be at the Surf City Municipal Complex (The Town Hall) on those dates from dates 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Go to www.coastaltransplants.com to order and take part in the cost share program. On the website, select “Surf City” and the discount will automatically be applied, no discount code is needed.