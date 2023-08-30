Sea Turtle Protection Program excavates nests with emergence ahead of Idalia impacts

Sea Turtle nests have been rescued ahead of Idalia (Photo: Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A Sea Turtle Protection Program has excavated all nests that have had emergence due to the impending storm.

Crews say they have ridden the beach and removed all nest signs, the green edging, and all the string around the stakes, replacing the nest signs with rebar. They left the stakes and wire mesh over the nests.

With the King Tide, Super New Moon, and Idalia, the group says the tide surge has been very bad.

When on the beach during or after the storm, you may encounter exposed nests, loose eggs, and hatchlings or post-hatchling washbacks. These small turtles will need to be assessed, according to the group. They say it’s important to collect post-storm data for accurate damage assessment.

You can help by calling 910-945-8888 if you observe:

loose eggs

exposed nests

small turtles on the beach (live or deceased)

submerged nests