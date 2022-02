Seahawks extend winning streak to record-breaking 12 games

UNCW defeated Drexel Monday to secure history

WILINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – The Seahawks seemingly cannot be stopped. They defeated Drexel Monday night to secure 12 wins in a row, which is the new school record for a winning streak. Down by 18 points in the first half, UNCW had quite the impressive comeback, locking down on defense and exploiting the Drexel defense via the pick and roll.

See the highlights attached, and read more here.