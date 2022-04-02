Seahawks ready to host WCWS runner-up JMU for weekend series

Seahawk head coach Kristy Norton spent 8 years on JMU staff

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – UNCW softball is off to a great start this season. Now 20-6 and 2-1 in conference, this weekend’s test could be a pivotal moment of their bright season.

James Madison won 41 games last year en route to the Women’s College World Series Final, where they were bested by the Sooners of Oklahoma. Even though they are 14-13 this year, the Seahawks aren’t sleeping on the Dukes. Coach Kristy Norton jokes they will have to “steal” the weekend away.

“We are looking to continue our stolen base attempts, we are gonna try and get double digits for the weekend, that’s a goal,” said Coach Norton. “Hopefully it’ll be fun to watch.” She spent 8 years on the Duke’s staff and six as an Associate Head Coach.

“JMU is very disciplined at the plate. They have good pitching, but we can go tow to toe to them as long as we continue to compete and play our game,” Coach Norton added.