Search continues for Bladen County man who went missing in 2021

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– On Friday, a multiple agency task force continued searching thick wooded areas in Laurinburg for Brandon Carl Wayne McDonald from Bladen County.

McDonald was last heard from on March 25th, 2021 by his family who reported him missing to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, State Bureau of Investigation, Laurinburg Police Department, Laurinburg Fire Department, Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and Search and Rescue, Hamlet Search and Rescue and Fire Department, NCK9 ERT along with the Cordova Fire Department participated in the mass search on February 24th.

Information gathered during the investigation led authorities to believe that McDonald was last spotted in Scotland County.

There is also a $5,000 Governor Reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person, or people, believed to be involved in McDonald’s disappearance.

This investigation will continue. If you have any information about this case please contact Bladen County Sheriff’s Office 910-862-6960.

Your information will be kept confidential.