Seasonal changes to rules related to dogs on the beach are now in effect in CB

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Rules related to having your dog on Carolina Beach are now in effect for the summer season.

April 1st through September 30th, dogs are allowed on the beach during restricted hours: before 9:00 a.m. and after 5:00 p.m.

· Dogs are not allowed on the beach between 9AM-5PM.

· Dogs must be on a leash at all times.

In Freeman Park:

· Dogs are allowed at all hours.

· Dogs are required to be on a leash at all times from April 1st to September 30th.

Boardwalk/Boardwalk Business District:

· Dogs are not allowed on the boardwalk nor in the boardwalk business district at any time. This area includes sidewalks, walkways, or public property east of Canal Dr. from the north side of Harper Ave. (Hampton Inn location) up to and including Cape Fear Blvd. (Gazebo area).

In all of Carolina Beach, dog owners must have at all times, a plastic or paper container that can be used to clean up and contain dog waste until it can be disposed of in an appropriate container.

These rules are in place to maintain a safe and clean community.

Violations of these regulations will result in issuance of a $100.00 fine/citation.

For more information, please visit the Town website: https://www.carolinabeach.org/visitors/pet-rules.