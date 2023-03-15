Second annual ‘Raise a Racquet’ tournament raises thousands for local Domestic Violence Shelter

A tennis tournament helped raise thousands for a local domestic violence shelter (Photo: MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The second annual ‘Raise A Racquet Against Domestic Violence’ charity tennis tournament recently helped raise more than $20,500.

The money will go towards benefiting Wilmington’s local Domestic Violence Shelter and Services Inc. (DVSS).

This surpasses the $17,000 raised at last year’s inaugural event, held in memory of MaryAnn Breault, the victim of the fatal shooting on December 7, 2021.

In addition to the funds raised at the event, community members also contributed hundreds of dollars worth of item donations to the shelter from their needs list.

This year’s tournament featured more than 230 players.

Players wore purple as they competed in co-ed teams with eligible league winners advancing to the National Qualifier.