Second annual tennis tournament being held in memory of shooting victim

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Registration is open for the second annual ‘Raise A Racquet Against Domestic Violence’ charity tennis tournament.

The event will be held in memory of MaryAnn Breault, the victim of the fatal shooting on December 7, 2021.

The tournament will take place on Friday, March 3rd through Sunday, March 5th at Holly Tree Racquet & Swim Club.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Wilmington’s local Domestic Violence Shelter and Services, Inc. (DVSS).

Last year over 200 players participated and raised over $17,000 for DVSS. So far, more than 100 players across 19 teams have signed up for the upcoming event. Players will once again compete in co-ed teams with eligible league winners advancing to the National Qualifier.

“The Impact Team Tennis format of the event serves as a symbolic nod to the strength of women and men coming together to support a common cause,” said Candy Pegram, Community Coordinator, GWTA.

