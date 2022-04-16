Second COVID-19 booster shot now available to some, how to get yours

WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — Two years, hundreds of cases and three vaccines later, some Wilmington residents are now eligible to get a fourth vaccine to protect them against the coronavirus.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control approved a second booster dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines as of March for anyone 50 years old and older and some people who are immunocompromised.

The doses became available to New Hanover County residents on March 31, after receiving approval from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

