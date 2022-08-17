Section of South Kerr Avenue closing Thursday night for repair

(Photo: CFPUA)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A portion of South Kerr Avenue at Wrightsville Avenue will be closed overnight Thursday for a water main repair.

Starting at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 18th, the southbound and center lanes of South Kerr Avenue will be closed to traffic between Wrightsville Avenue and Park Avenue.

Park Avenue will also be closed from South Kerr Avenue to South 44th Street in both directions.

Northbound traffic on South Kerr Avenue will not be affected, according to CFPUA.

Southbound traffic on Kerr Avenue will be detoured to South College Road and South 44th Street via Wrightsville Avenue.

Local traffic will still be allowed in the area of the closure.

The closure is expected to remain in place for 8 hours. CFPUA does not anticipate any interruption to water service in the area, but in the event that a precautionary boil water advisory is issued CFPUA staff will hand-deliver notification to impacted customers.