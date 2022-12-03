Seeds of Healing hosts annual Red Ribbon Event

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Seeds of Healing hosted their annual Red Ribbon Event to renew commitments to support those living with HIV and AIDS.

Several panels of the AIDS Memorial Quilt were on display at the event.

The AIDS Memorial Quilt is a form of activism and a wake-up call to end HIV/AIDS stigma.

The art piece is a premier symbol of the AIDS epidemic, weighing approximately 54 tons and including 50,000 panels dedicated to more than 110,000 individuals.

Since the onset of the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the 1980s, there has been an estimated 40.1 million related deaths. As of 2021, 38.4 million people were living with an HIV diagnosis worldwide. World AIDS Day commemorates the lives lost to HIV/AIDS and inspires others to join the fight against HIV stigma.