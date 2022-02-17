Semifinals of MEC girl’s tournament

Highlights of Hoggard vs. West Brunswick and New Hanover vs. Topsail

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – Day 2 of the Mid Eastern Conference girl’s tournament brought some exciting basketball. Hoggard dominated to yet another conference victory, bringing the total to 16 conference wins on the year.

Topsail and New Hanover was a much more contested bout. The Pirates jumped out to a lead and New Hanover did a great job weathering the storm, but Topsail would prevail.

See the highlights attached.

GAME 1

HOGGARD 62 vs. WEST BRUNSWICK 15

GAME 2

NEW HANOVER 48 vs. TOPSAIL 53