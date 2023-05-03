Several local businesses set to move after Wawa gas station will take their place

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In the wake of a proposed Wawa gas station coming to Wilmington, the decision on where to put it will impact local businesses now that city council has approved the first reading of the company’s rezoning request. The proposed Wawa will be located at 17th Street and Wellington Avenue, which means the current strip mall will be demolished.

One of the businesses that will be moving is P.T.’s Grille and they’ve been in business at this location for 18 years. It’s a move they’re not happy about.

“I mean it was super upsetting, because we’ve been here for so long and the owner is just completely losing a business that he’s like invested all of his life and time into and he’s having to completely start over, like completely over you know? said Alyssa Walker, employee at the P.T.’s location.

P.T.’s will be moving to the new Harris Teeter shopping center off Carolina Beach Road and Independence Boulevard, but no word when that move will take place. Previously, Tinyz Tavern, which is also in this strip mall, told us they were also looking a new location.