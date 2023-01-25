All school systems across Cape Fear cancel after-school activities due to severe weather threat

(WWAY) — The Cape Fear has the chance of severe weather Wednesday afternoon and evening.

As a result, several school systems across the area have cancelled after-school activities.

Columbus County Schools, Bladen County Schools, Brunswick County Schools, Pender County Schools, New Hanover County and Whiteville City Schools have cancelled all activities.

The threat of severe weather will continue through the late evening before subsiding overnight.