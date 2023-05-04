Several units collaborate in drone training exercise held in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wednesday evening, Wilmington Police Department (WPD) held a training exercise involving its Marine Unit and other first responders.

The training exercise involved multiple drones and rescue boats, and several units were on site with WPD including New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and officials from both the Town of Leland and Pender County.

Training like this helps drone operators and water rescue teams sharpen their skills when working together.

Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Manager Kim Breeden with WPD says this opportunity to gather as one is essential, so that when their services are needed in an emergency situation, they will know what to do.

“It’s awesome that we come together every two weeks and do this training so that we can be better prepared for any calls of service that might come out that the community might need us for.”

Breeden emphasizes the collaborative effort that this training is, and says she looks most forward to seeing everyone play their role.