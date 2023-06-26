Severe weather possible late Monday, into very early morning hours of Tuesday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Severe weather is possible late Monday into the first few hours of Tuesday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center has the entire Cape Fear under a slight risk of severe weather (level 2 out of 5).

The main risk will be for damaging winds and large hail, with a slim risk of an isolated tornado.

With the line of storms expected to move through in the overnight hours, many people will likely be asleep during the peak of activity.

