Sexual abuse survivors, victims, supporters and advocates support each other in annual walk

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A Brunswick County nonprofit is using its platform to raise awareness about sexual abuse and held its 2nd Annual Molestation Walk Saturday.

The event gave the community an opportunity to stand alongside survivors, victims, supporters, and advocates of molestation.

There was food, resource information, music, and counselors on hand.

Case management, Parenting Courses, and ongoing support are some of the services the group, Keep Your Hands Off Me, Inc., offers to sexual abuse survivors.

According to Case Manager Rhonda Sekhmetra, sexual molestation is considered taboo, the reason talking about the crisis feels shameful to some.

“It’s such a horrific and horrible thing, I think sometimes it’s hard for people to even process that it’s going on, and a lot of times people don’t want to believe it,” she said. “When you know it’s going on, you know you have to do something about it.

“In addition to that, I think that we live in a society that allows it that, and that has to change.”

Talese Reed and her daughter Jordan Paul are survivors of sexual abuse, they say talking about it and going through therapy helps. They both share their story to remind other survivors they are not alone.

“There’s a lot of us out there, I don’t know how to tell you to feel comfortable enough to let people know but you have got to trust somebody, and then that somebody can lead you to the next person that you can get that help that you need because you’re not going to make it out here on your own,” said Reed.

“You still can heal and regain yourself and you still have a purpose in this world,” said Paul. “Don’t let anybody take your joy.”

According to Keep Your Hands Off Me, Inc founder Tracy Harrison, healing from this type of trauma is different among survivors, but it starts with talking about it to someone trained in the field.

