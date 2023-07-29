Shallotte woman wins $100,000 on scratch-off lottery ticket

Jodi Owens and her husband Billy Owens hold the check for their lottery winnings on Friday, July 29, 2023. Photo: NC Education Lottery

SHALLOTTE (WWAY) — Jodi Owens of Shallotte turned a day of yardwork into a $100,000 win.

Owens, a retired nurse practitioner who worked with the elderly for 25 years, said she took a break from doing yardwork to run out and grab some dog food. She stopped at the Civietown Mini Mart on Holden Beach Road in Shallotte for a lottery ticket on the way, then returned home to scratch her ticket.

“I’m still in shock,” Owens said in a press release. “It’s truly a blessing.”

She claimed her prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $71,259.

“I’m gonna pay my mortgage off and pay my car off!” she said excitedly. “I’m thinking about getting a manicure/pedicure too!”

The $30 game launched last month with six $4 million top prizes and 16 $100,000 prizes. Five $4 million top prizes and 13 $100,000 prizes remain.