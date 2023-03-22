Sheriff’s Office asking for information from victims about sex offender previously scheduled to be released

David Jordan (Photo: NCDPS)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for victims to come forward with information regarding a convicted sex offender previously scheduled to be released from prison.

After more than three decades behind bars, David Jordan was scheduled to be released on March 4, 2024.

But new warrants for arrest regarding Indecent Liberties With a Child in the early 1980s have recently been issued.

The Sheriff’s Office says they have reason to believe Jordan could have victimized others in the area before being arrested for current his sentence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Starnes at 910-798-4287.