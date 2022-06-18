Sheriff’s office asking for your help in locating a missing Brunswick County teen

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Shaliah Monet Briea Smith is described as 5 feet, 10 inches, and weighs 145 pounds. She also has brown hair and green eyes.

Smith was last seen Thursday, June 16th around 10 p.m. walking down Old Ocean Highway near Rosa Trail. She was wearing a gray shirt and black shorts.

If you have any information, please contact the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 880 -4852 or call 9-1-1.